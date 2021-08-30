Roberts (Photo: Courtesdy of UMPG)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING (UMPG) NASHVILLE has promoted MISSY ROBERTS from Sr. Dir./A&R to VP/A&R. She will continue to report to UMPG NASHVILLE Chairman and CEO TROY TOMLINSON. ROBERTS, 18-year industry veteran, has been with the company since 2012.

Prior to her role at UMPG, ROBERTS worked in A&R roles with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, DISNEY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE, STAGE THREE MUSIC and EMI MUSIC NASHVILLE. She was honored as one of MUSICROW magazine's “Rising Women on the Row” in 2020.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing MISSY and watching her grow as a leader over a number of years," said TOMLINSON. “Her thoughtful approach when signing songwriters and setting up collaborations make her an absolutely excellent example of what A&R should look like. MISSY’s voice on our team and within the MUSIC ROW community position her well for this leadership role.”

“UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING is home to the absolute best-in-class creators, leadership and culture,” said ROBERTS. “Everything we do is designed to make sure songwriters are always first. None of us succeed or grow without belief. UNIVERSAL MUSIC’s belief in me is inspiring and humbling at the same time, and I want thank TROY for this opportunity.”

