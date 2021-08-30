Fun For All

TEAM HAVERHILL is again having its annual RIVER RUCKUS FESTIVAL, taking place on SEPTEMBER 25th at RIVERFRONT PARK, in HAVERHILL, MA. NORTHEAST BROADCASTING Triple A WXRV/BOSTON-HAVERHILL is a major event sponsor.

The event, which runs from NOON-8:30p, features all kinds of family and children's activities, a classic car show, fireworks, food vendors and live music.

Acts performing at RIVER RUCKUS include BUFFALO TOM, THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES, TALL HEIGHTS, JAMES RENNER and RED TAIL HAWK.

Learn more about the RIVER RUCKUS here.





