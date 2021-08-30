ISOTHERMAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE Triple A WNCW/SPINDALE-ASHEVILLE, NC host DR. EDWARD BRITTAIN STOKES has died. STOKES was one of the hosts for the weekend show, GOIN' ACROSS THE MOUNTAIN, which aired from 3-7p on SATURDAYS.

Known on the air as EDDIE B, he had a PhD in Physics, was an instructor of electrical engineering at UNCC and an inventor with 39 patents to his name, in addition to his love of bluegrass music, which he played with several bands as well DJ’d.

STOKES had been on the air at WNCW since 2015.

