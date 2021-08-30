Lizz Ryals

RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian HIS RADIO NETWORK promotes LIZZ RYALS to PD. She spent 34 years in both Country and AC before joining ROB DEMPSEY on the morning show in February 2020.



RYALS shared, “HIS RADIO has been part of my life for decades, even before becoming part of the team. I know the impact that HIS RADIO has made in the CAROLINAS, GEORGIA and beyond and I am so grateful to be given the opportunity to have an even bigger role in bringing Christ into even more lives!



“I’ve listened to LIZZ since I moved to the CAROLINA’s twenty-one years ago,” commented OM ROB DEMPSEY. “She's more than a pro, she’s a born leader. She connected with the listening family the first time her mic opened on the air. An amazing addition to our already amazing team.”

