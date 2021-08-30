Pamintuan

SAN FRANCISCO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT News-Talk KALW/SAN FRANCISCO GM TINA PAMINTUAN will join the UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-ST. LOUIS' ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO (News-Talk KWMU, Jazz KWMU-HD2, and Classical KWMU-HD3/ST. LOUIS) as CEO, beginning DECEMBER 1st. TOM LIVINGSTON will continue to serve as Interim GM until PAMINTUAN starts her new position; LIVINGSTON took the temporary reins when TIM EBY left last FALL.

The school's Chancellor KRISTIN SOBOLIK told the station’s website that PAMINTUAN “has a foundational appreciation of journalism and public media and its crucial role in a free society. Her broad leadership experience and passion for people make her the ideal person to lead STLPR during this time of intense societal and cultural change.

“The station is a huge asset to the ST. LOUIS region and beyond, and I look forward to collaborating with TINA and the rest of our station colleagues as we work together to engage, educate and empower our community.”

PAMINTUAN is a member of NPR's Board of Directors and a former Director of the audio journalism program at CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK's CRAIG NEWMARK GRADUATE SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM.

