Helping Hand

iHEARTMEDIA's HOUSTON stations are teaming with GALLERY FURNITURE owner JIM "MATTRESS MACK" MCINGVALE to fill dozens of 18-wheeler trucks with supplies to help the communities hit hard by Hurricane Ida. MATTRESS MACK and News-Talk KTRH-A host MICHAEL BERRY put out a call SUNDAY for supplies, trucks, and volunteers to help stuff the trucks, and listeners and businesses responded.

“The people of HOUSTON are very close to the NEW ORLEANS community. They came to HOUSTON after Hurricane Katrina and they came and helped us after our last horrible hurricane Harvey,” said BERRY, who tweeted on SUNDAY asking followers to show up MONDAY morning with "18-wheelers (with drivers) to make runs there & back. We need everything you can spare: diapers, formula, water, shelf-stable foods, ice chests (any size), ice, gift cards, you know the drill.... Don’t ask questions, it just distracts. The answer is yes.... Our Swamp brothers bailed us Bayou folk out in Harvey, after we hosted them in Katrina. Our cultures & kin overlap & intersect. Anything helps."

The cluster includes News-Talk KTRH-A, News-Talk KPRC-A, Sports KBME-A (SPORTS TALK 790), Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ), News KXYZ-A (BIN 1320), AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1), and Hip Hop KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT)/HOUSTON.

