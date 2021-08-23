-
Kane Brown Is Country's Most Added For A Second Week With 'One Mississippi'
by Laura Moxley
August 31, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Congratulations to RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN for earning 25 new MEDIABASE adds this week with his single, “One Mississippi," making it the most-added song at Country radio for the second week in a row. The song now has a total of 132 stations on board.
Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; RCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion DENNIS REESE; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LARRY SANTIAGO, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MALLORY MICHAELS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DAN NELSON, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ELIZABETH SLEDGE, Promotion Specialist NICOLE WALDEN and Manager/National Promotion SAMI SHEA.