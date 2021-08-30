Barry Funkhouser (Photo: Facebook)

BARRY FUNKHOUSER has been signed by 567 PODCAST NETWORKS for national syndication. Commencing immediately, the show will be available for all rock, classic rock, indie rock, and public radio formats.

FUNKHOUSER has worked for 20 years in LOS ANGELES radio for great stations such as KROQ, KRTH, KKGO, KTWV, KBZT, KBBY, KCAQ, PLAYBOY RADIO and the former 92.7 JILL FM, producing such air talent legends as RICK DEES, SHADOE STEVENS, DONBURNS, HOLLYWOOD HAMILTON, GEORGE NOORY and many others. BARRY spent a decade at iHEARTRADIO and SIRIUSXM in their syndication and development departments. He has held positions as on-air talent and head of production at KVGS (AREA 108)/LAS VEGAS and KUFO (ROCK 101)/PORTLAND, OR. BARRY can be heard on KCSN/NORTHRIDGE, CA, and/KSBR/MISSION VIEJO, CA, where he is also head of their podcast department.

567 PODCAST NETWORKS VP CHASE SHUMWAY commented, "BARRY is a valuable asset. To your radio stations weekend lineup, to your podcast department and also to your listeners, especially those who like to be outside getting their hands dirty in the garden or on a bicycle on a dirt road.BARRY FUNKHOUSER is the right radio companion for fun in the sun."

Contact 567 PODCAST’s Director of Affiliates MICHELLE PARISI at 567podcast@gmail.com.

