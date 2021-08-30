Sold

ENTRAVISION HOLDINGS, LLC is selling Spanish AC KGOL-A (LA SUAVECITA 1180)/HUMBLE-HOUSTON, TX to REHAN SIDDIQI's FM MEDIA VENTURES LLC for $125,000. SIDDIQI's South Asian HUM TUM RADIO/HUM FM formats have aired on multiple FM translators and brokered AM stations in the HOUSTON market, including KGOL and, more recently, via KGLK-HD3-K291CE.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (WKVU/UTICA, NY, reduced power due to equipment failure); M. KENT FRANDSEN (KNYN/FORT BRIDGER, WY, requesting reinstatement of previous STA); and SOUTHWIND BROADCASTING, LLC (KULY-A/ULYSSES, KS, daytime operation with nighttime power and pattern after daytime directional antenna system failure).

