Rebrand

iHEARTMEDIA Sports WMAX-F (ESPN 96.1)/GRAND RAPIDS has rebranded to "96.1 THE GAME."

The station has picked up MICHIGAN SPORTS NETWORK's "X'S AND BROS WITH ANTHONY BELLINO" for mornings and "THE HUGE SHOW" with BILL SIMONSON for afternoons, both formerly heard on crosstown CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WJRW-A-W291DJ (THE TICKET WEST MICHIGAN), and continues as an ESPN RADIO affiliate the rest of the day.

