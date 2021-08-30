9/11 Special

ABC NEWS RADIO is offering affiliates an hour-long special commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and live anchored coverage of the annual commemoration ceremony on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th.

The special will be anchored by Correspondent AARON KATERSKY and will be available to affiliates on demand by midweek.

In addition, ABC NEWS' "START HERE" daily news update podcast with BRAD MIELKE will include special 9/11 coverage in the days before the anniversary.

