Entertainment industry veteran BRANDON FRANKEL has joined CISCO ADLER and DONAVON FRNKENHEIMER's digital experience platform NOCAP as Head of Partnerships. FRANKEL has become a notable figure in the marketing, branding, and partnerships space at leading entertainment and tech companies. Prior to NOCAP, FRANKEL was Senior Strategic Partnerships Exec at CAMEO, where he diversified and grew the caliber of talent and also forged its first partnership with a major talent agency.

Commented FRANKEL, "I could not be more thrilled to be joining NOCAP as Head of Partnerships!” When CISCO reached out to me wanting to set up a meeting, I was beyond impressed with the caliber of work they're doing, how captive the audiences are, and the proprietary software. Excited to get in the trenches to help forge unique partnerships that will allow us to help brands tell their story to the world."

Added ADLER, "I am excited to welcome BRANDON to the team. We look forward to him tapping into his years of experience on many sides of the music industry and deep relationships with brands to help NOCAP continue to be a leader in this new and exciting space.”

NOCAP has worked with artists including JIMMY BUFFETT, MACHINE GUN KELLY, FOO FIGHTERS, WEEZER, KEHLANI and more.

