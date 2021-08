Webinar

The latest business to do a pitch to INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION members is NPREX, which will promote its music licensing platform in a webinar THURSDAY (9/2) at 4p (ET).

NPREX Pres./Founder JEREMY SMITH and CEO CHUCK FLECKENSTEIN will host the pitch. IBA CEO RON STONE called the NPREX team “the brightest thought leaders in the industry."

