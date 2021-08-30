Tim Leiweke: Merging With Spectra

OAK VIEW GROUP and SPECTRA announced a definitive agreement under which the two companies will merge to create a leader in the live events and food & beverage industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OVG CEO TIM LEIWEKE commented, “This merger brings together two dynamic leaders in the live events industry with complementary capabilities that will deliver a broad array of services to our clients. OVG’s core competencies in arena development and corporate sponsorships, coupled with SPECTRA’s leadership in food and beverage services will create a full-service live events company that will deliver a compelling and highly competitive set of offerings that meet our clients’ evolving needs. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at SPECTRA and bringing together our two organizations to create something truly unique.”

SPECTRA CEO DAVE SCOTT added, “This is an exciting development for SPECTRA and an important step in our journey to provide unparalleled services to our clients along with exciting growth opportunities for our team members as part of a larger, more diverse organization. This merger accelerates our existing strategy and will lead to significant opportunities to cross-sell food, beverage and sponsorship services across our combined client base. I look forward to working with TIM, IRVING [AZOFF] and the OVG team to enhance the future of live events for our valued clients.”

SPECTRA has positioned itself as an industry leader by helping clients maximize venue budgets and operations, optimize sales and marketing, elevate relationships with top promoters and meeting planners, connect with fans and the community, and implement industry best practices to effectively and efficiently host extraordinary live events and entertainment.

The combined company will provide industry-leading expertise in booking and creating content for the venues it manages, and it will be committed to sustainability across its business operations by harnessing the power of the entertainment and sports industries to inspire positive change robustly and at scale.

Completion of the merger, which is expected in Q4 of this year, is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Following the close of the transaction, OVG will remain headquartered in LOS ANGELES, with the headquarters for SPECTRA remaining in PHILADELPHIA.

