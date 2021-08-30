Bill Taylor: Master Impressionist, Stand-Up Guy

Radio veteran BILL TAYLOR (WILLIAM CHIMKA) passed away last weekend after a year-long battle with cancer. Known for his celebrity impersonations,TAYLOR’s career included stops at KFWB/LOS ANGELES, KSAN/SAN FRANCISCO, KMLE/PHOENIX (as TAYLOR & The Bear), KIKK and KKHT/HOUSTON, JONES SATELLITE NETWORK, as well as stints at WOKY and WEMP in his hometown of MILWAUKEE.

Over a 50-plus year career, TAYLOR scored numerous awards and nominations both as voiceover talent and air personality, and took his comic impersonations to the LAS VEGAS stand-up scene, as well as appearances on network television.

Services are planned FRIDAY at 11a (CT) at MILWAUKEE's FOREST HOME CEMETERY.





