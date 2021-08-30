GRS At The Castaway In Burbank, CA

A&R WORLDWIDE/MUSEXPO’s Founder & President, SAT BISLA, has announced the return of the GLOBAL ROCK SUMMIT (GRS) on MARCH 24-25, 2022 at CATAWAY in BURANK, CA. The 4th edition of GLOBAL ROCK SUMMIT will bring together key facets of the U.S. and international rock communities including record labels, music publishers, agents, festival promoters, brands, media, digital, distribution, management, radio, music supervisors, showcase talent and more. GMS will be organized and coincide with A&R WORLDWIDE’s MUSEXPO, which will be held from MARCH 20-23.

Special Tribute To Matt Pinfield

GLOBAL ROCK SUMMIT will include the presentation of its first-ever “GRS International Rock Icon Of The Year” award to legendary radio personality, multimedia personality and A&R exec MATT PINFIELD at the inaugural “Global Rock Awards” during a special VIP Awards Ceremony on THURSDAY, MARCH 24th at the GLOBAL ROCK SUMMIT OPENING NIGHT WINE & COCKTAILS NETWORK RECEPTION., PINFIELD’s work has transcended across radio, TV, satellite/digital media, print and various other pop cultural platforms.

The event will feature a cross section of expert panelists spanning a rich segment of the global rock industry. The event will discuss the future of the genre and look at solutions to further bolster and expand business opportunities with some of the most respected minds from the rock music industry's leading labels, publishers, live events, booking agencies, radio platforms, media platforms (print/digital/online) and merchandising companies as well as others with a touch point to “all things rock.”

Early Bird conference registration and more information are now available at www.globalrocksummit.com.

