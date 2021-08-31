Kanye West (Photo: Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com)

KANYE WEST saw his album "Donda" reach APPLE MUSIC streaming heights with its AUGUST 29 release. "Donda" hit #1 on APPLE MUSIC's Top Albums chart in 152 countries in 24 hours. On day one of its release, the album was streamed more than 60 million times in the UNITED STATES alone. Tracks from "Donda" held 19 of the top 20 slots on APPLE MUSIC's Daily Top 100 Global songs chart.

"Donda" is WEST's 10th studio album.

