NEW YORK PUBLIC MEDIA "THE TAKEAWAY" Senior Producer AMBER HALL has joined VOX MEDIA as Deputy Editorial Dir./Talk Podcasts. HALL was at WNYC for over five years and previously served as Exec. Producer/Co-Creator for SIRIUSXM's "THE AGENDA" and worked on public television's "IN THE LIFE."

VP/Audio LIZ KELLY said, “AMBER has built an amazing reputation with her work at THE TAKEAWAY and THE AGENDA. We’re looking forward to her turning her considerable talents to the evolution of VOX’s talk podcast slate.”

