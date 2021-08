Another 2.9% Sold

VIVENDI is selling an additional 2.9% of UMG to PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS.

In JUNE, PERSHING SQUARE agreed to buy 10% of UMG. At that time, 7.1% went to PERSHING SQUARE. The additional 2.9% that completes the 10% of UMG was sold at $1.149 billion.

