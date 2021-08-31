Adds Another Chicago-Area Signal

EWTN GLOBAL CATHOLIC RADIO has added a second signal in the CHICAGO market with a deal to air its programming on NEWSWEB brokered daytimer WNDZ-A/PORTAGE-CHICAGO starting TOMORROW (9/1). EWTN presently broadcasts on BVI HELPING HANDS north suburban WSFI/ANTIOCH, IL, with additional local shows produced by the ARCHDIOCESE OF CHICAGO and others.

Chairman/CEO MICHAEL P. WARSAW said, "The combination of EWTN RADIO's national content and WSFI's local shows will provide an unbeatable package of Catholic programming for the CHICAGOLAND area."

« see more Net News