WISCONSIN sports talker BILL MICHAELS' regionally-syndicated show, based at MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Sports WOZN-A-W244DR (1670AM AND 96.7FM THE ZONE)/MADISON, has returned to the MILWAUKEE radio dial on iHEARTMEDIA Sports WOKY-A (THE BIG 920), airing 11a-3p (CT) weekdays. MICHAELS was based at ENTERCOM Sports WSSP-A (1250 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE until early this year.

With MICHAELS' addition to THE BIG 920's lineup, FOX SPORTS RADIO's COLIN COWHERD gets moved to afternoons 3-6p (CT) on tape delay.

