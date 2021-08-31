New Deal Set

WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG) has a new global licensing deal with KUAISHOU, a CHINA-based content and social platform. The agreement brings WMG artists to KUAISHOU apps KWAI and SNACKVIDEO. In JUNE, KUAISHOU went over the one billion user mark worldwide.

WMG Chief Digital Officer & EVP/Business Development OANA RUXANDRA commented, "We’re excited to bring our diverse music catalog to KUAISHOU’s passionate and creative global community. As WMG’s universe of social partners grows, so too does our artists’ reach and impact."

TONY QIU, Head of KUAISHOU INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS added, "The partnership with WMG allows us to provide a wide range of fantastic music for our creators and users and is part of our commitment to provide fun, diverse, and authentic content to our global community."

« see more Net News