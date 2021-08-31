Collins

CUMULUS MEDIA's replacement for KEVIN GRAHAM as PD at News-Talk WBAP-A and News-Talk KLIF-A/DALLAS is veteran talk programmer BRUCE COLLINS. joining the stations from ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KXL, News-Talk KUFO-A (FREEDOM 970), and Sports KXTG-A (750 THE GAME)/PORTLAND and the RADIO NORTHWEST NETWORK, where he served as Spoken Word Content Dir./OM. The WBAP-KLIF post became available after GRAHAM transferred to CUMULUS sister Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO as PD.

COLLINS came to PORTLAND from iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WJBO-A-Sports WLRO-A (1210 THE SCORE)/BATON ROUGE; he worked for iHEART in several markets,as a PD and News-Talk-Sports format captain.

CUMULUS Regional VP DAN BENNETT said, “After a nationwide search, BRUCE COLLINS’ history of winning in News/Talk in PORTLAND made him the obvious choice to lead our talented team in DALLAS. His perceptions and analysis of our brands convinced me he should be our next programming leader.”

COLLINS said, "I cannot thank DAN BENNETT enough for the opportunity to program two heritage stations like WBAP and KLIF. I look forward to working with the entire CUMULUS DALLAS/FORT WORTH staff and producing stimulating, thought provoking, informative, entertaining content each and every day."

