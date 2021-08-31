Anne Wilson

CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP's ANNE WILSON has become the first female solo artist to hit No. 1 with a debut song on the National Christian Airplay chart since the chart began in 2003. "My Jesus" went No. 1 in just 14 weeks after 49 out of the box radio adds, and continuing this week reaching 10M in audience.



“We're honored to partner with ANNE and release her music to the world,” shared CCMG Co-Presidents BRAD O’DONNELL and HUDSON PLACHY. “The unprecedented success of “My Jesus” is just the beginning, and we cannot wait to see what is to come for ANNE.”



As CAPITOL CMG's most successful debut single from a new artist in more than a decade, the 19-year-old's "My Jesus" has also held the top position for multiple consecutive weeks on the Hot Christian Songs chart, which combines airplay, sales and streaming data.

