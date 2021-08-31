CLARITY COMMUNICATIONS has flipped Classic Country WWRW (96.1 HANK FM)/STAMPING GROUND-LEXINGTON, KY to Sports as WZNN (SPORTS 96.1 THE ZONE). The station is airing FOX SPORTS RADIO's lineup and NASCAR and HORSE RACING RADIO NETWORK programming.

The Classic Country format and old WLXO calls migrated to 105.5 FM as 105.5 HANK FM after simulcasting on 96.1 FM since last DECEMBER following a CHRISTMAS music stunt; 96.1 previously aired a Classic Hits format, "REWIND 96.1."

