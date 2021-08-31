Katz

AUDACY News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP/RICHMOND, VA afternoon host JEFF KATZ has been honored by the RELATIONSHIP FOUNDATION OF VIRGINIA with the 2021 Father Figure Award. The award honors men who have successfully negotiated career, community, and fatherhood. KATZ, who beat out 10 other nominees by raising the most donations for the foundation, and his wife HEIDI have raised three children.

The foundation's Exec. Dir. CHRIS BEACH said, “This was the biggest event yet. It wasn’t just an event, it was really a celebration of amazing men. These eleven dads raised more than $77,000 collectively for fatherhood and marriage programs in our area. JEFF KATZ, the dad who was crowned The Father Figure, raised more money than any dad in the history of this event by bringing in more than $18,000! To say that I am blown away by the hard work of these dads is an understatement.”

