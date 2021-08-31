Revised And Reissued

LEMONADA MEDIA's flagship podcast "LAST DAY" is doing something unusual for podcasts, reissuing episodes 2-12 in revised form with updates from guests and the show's fans.

"LAST DAY REVISITED: THE OPIOID CRISIS" is launching TODAY (8/31, also International Overdose Awareness Day) with an introductory episode that also reveals the topic for the show's third season, firearms in AMERICA; the new season will be posted early in 2022.

