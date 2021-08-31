Another GOAT

Having examined the career of TOM BRADY in its opening season, the second season of DIVERSION PODCASTS and iHEARTMEDIA's "THE GOAT" podcast on all-time great athletes is a look at the life of SERENA WILLIAMS. "THE GOAT: SERENA" is hosted by pro tennis veterans ZINA GARRISON and CHANDA RUBIN and will run for 12 episodes, with the first two available now and the rest posting weekly on THURSDAYS. Guests include ANDY RODDICK, MONICA SELES, COMMON, ISHA PRICE, BILLIE JEAN KING, KAMAU MURRAY, MARTINA NAVRATILOVA, ROBIN ROBERTS, and PAM SHRIVER.

In a press release, RUBIN said, “When it comes to SERENA, the numbers don’t lie! She is unquestionably the greatest to play the sport. Yet, beyond countless titles and sheer athletic dominance, what makes SERENA so remarkable is her willingness to lay it all on the line time and time again, as well as her capacity for personal growth.”

“Creating this podcast alongside CHANDA has truly been a labor of love,” said GARRISON. “Even though we will all miss her at this year’s US Open, I’ve had the pleasure of watching SERENA up-close throughout her career and can’t wait to share the incredible stories and lessons in drive and determination with the world. SERENA is the GOAT, now and always!”

“The talented storytellers at DIVERSION PODCASTS have accumulated some extremely compelling interviews to help tell the fascinating and incredible story of SERENA WILLIAMS and her journey to become the GOAT, “said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Lead Exec. Producer/Sports SEAN TITONE. “We couldn’t ask for better hosts than CHANDA and ZINA, and I guarantee that listeners of this podcast are going to hear amazing anecdotes about SERENA that they’ve never heard before.”

« see more Net News