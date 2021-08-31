Two Winners

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' PILOT technology innovation initiative has picked two winners of the 2021 PILOT Innovation Challenge.

The two winners, who will receive mentorship, travel support, and exhibit space at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS OCTOBER 9-13, are BeamOn from BEAM DYNAMICS, described as "a cloud-based product intelligence platform for broadcast stations," and NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY's research project billed as "Reinventing Local TV News: Prioritizing Animation and Graphics," a study and template for broadcast news animation.

“We are delighted by this year’s Innovation Challenge submissions offering creative proposals for the broadcast industry,” said PILOT Executive Director JOHN CLARK. “The winning entries offered solutions that broadcast stations can immediately act upon and put into use right now. We look forward to bringing these award winners to LAS VEGAS and showcasing their innovative ideas at NAB SHOW.”

