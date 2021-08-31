Jade Springart

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT has promoted former APD/MD JADE SPRINGART to PD effective immediately and she'll also continue as midday host. SPRINGART has been at the station for the past 15 years, and started working there as a promotions intern. Besides her new PD duties, SPRINGART will also oversee WRIF’s social media presence.

In her new position, SPRINGART will be working in conjunction with BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Dir. National Content and DETROIT Programming, SCOTT JAMESON who said, “JADE is the perfect choice for WRIF- tough, smart and DETROIT ROCK CITY thru and thru. Her strong knowledge of the market and RIFF’s place in it make her the ideal caretaker of these legendary call letters. I’m so proud of her for this well-deserved position.”

“JADE’s ascension is a GREAT story,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP DETROIT VP and Market Manager MAC EDWARDS. “She first joined 101 WRIF as an intern, before moving on to become a part-time weekend on air personality, primary fill-in host, programmer of RIFF-2, full-time midday host, APD, DPD, and now Program Director of this incredible brand! JADE has been a key part of WRIF for the past 15 years. Whatever the task, she is willing to take it on and do it extremely well! I know The RIF is in good hands!”

“It is an absolute honor to wear the PD stripes at WRIF,” said SPRINGART. “I’m excited to continue this brand’s legacy that I’ve known and loved for so long. I can’t thank the BEASLEY team and family enough for giving me this opportunity. WRIF has been led by an amazing crew of talent and I’ve been fortunate to not only learn and grow from them but be a part of their success.”

