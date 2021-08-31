David Lee Murphy (Photo: Kristin Barlowe)

Country artist DAVID LEE MURPHY has cancelled his shows on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd at the ELLENSBURG RODEO in ELLENSBURG, WA and SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th at the COCONINO COUNTRY FAIR in FLAGSTAFF, AZ after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a post on his FACEBOOK.

“He and his band were very much looking forward to performing for the Party Crowd in each city," the post says. "He sends his best to all his fans and hopes he will have an opportunity to perform for them in the not-too-distant future. Please keep DAVID LEE in your thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery."

