Hot Start

BMG, a music subsidiary of BERTELSMANN, has reported a total revenue increase of 5.2% in the first half of 2021. BMG's streaming figures saw double digit growth. BMG reports that the company is outperforming the market in both digital and physical in each of its three core markets: US, UK and GERMANY.

This is the company’s best first-half result since its founding in 2008.

