Consent Decree With FCC Settles Northern Virginia AM's Public File Violations
by Perry Michael Simon
August 31, 2021
Yet another Consent Decree has been agreed upon by the FCC and a radio licensee to settle public file violations.
The latest example is RADIO COMPANION LLC, which settled violations at Adult Hits WKCW-A/WARRENTON, VA with a Consent Decree. Like previous examples, the agreement requires the licensee to create and implement a compliance plan but does not assess a fine.