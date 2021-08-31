Recipients of the 'Opening Your Eyes: The Vision Council Scholarship Fund'

Three-time GRAMMY winner, and modern soul star, MAXWELL, honored three recipients of the "Opening Your Eyes: The Vision Council Scholarship Fund" at the Times Square EDITION hotel last WEDNESDAY (8/25). Maxwell presented the awards on behalf of THE VISION COUNCIL, to JAEDON-KING FLETCHER, DIYA FOLIA and MELISSA BOTTEX.

MAXWELL said, “These students are amazing. I was so proud to have a small part in paying it forward to the next generation of strivers. To see their passion and drive to succeed was inspiring.”

OPENING YOUR EYES: THE VISION COUNCIL SCHOLARSHIP FUND is a new program of the BETTER VISION INSTITUTE, the related educational foundation of THE VISION COUNCIL, and is designed to support high school students in marginalized communities throughout the UNITED STATES who have an interest in pursuing a career in the optical industry. The program will support these selected students through monetary scholarships to optician schools, paid internships and mentorships. The intent of the program is to launch a far-reaching effort that can expand to other segments of the industry.

Click here to contribute to the scholarship program.

