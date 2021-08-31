Specials

FOX NEWS RADIO has a pair of specials for affiliates to air on LABOR DAY.

The shows are "EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY WITH DANA PERINO," on which the co-host of "THE FIVE" and "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" interviews successful people on what they've learned in their careers, based on her book of the same name, with CONDOLEEZZA RICE among the guests, and "WHAT MADE AMERICA GREAT WITH BRIAN KILMEADE," a tour of historical spots around AMERICA including ERNEST HEMINGWAY's house in KEY WEST, the GREENBRIER HOTEL, and a hidden bunker for members of CONGRESS in the event of nuclear fallout.

