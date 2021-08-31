Sold

FAMILY STATIONS, INC. is selling Religion WUFR/BEDFORD, PA to FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $150,000. FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. is also selling Religion WGGO-A/SALAMANCA, NY and W263CZ/OLEAN, NY to HOLY FAMILY COMMUNICATIONS for $100,000.

In other filings with the FCC, KAREN JOHNSTON NEAL (WVLQ/PORT ST. JOE, FL, silent while station is sold) and CONNIE WILLIAMS (WASU-LP/ALBANY, GA, lightning damage to antenna) have applied for Silent STAs, and FAMILY STATIONS, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for K217CD/GREAT FALLS, MT while it completes building at a new site.

DEXTER BROADCASTING CO. has closed on the sale of Country KDEX-A-F/DEXTER, MO to EMRY PALMER JOHNSON's KDEX INC. for $150,000.

And TIPTON-ROSEMARK ACADEMY, INC. has closed on the transfer of silent low power FM WTRA-LP/ROSEMARK, TN to HARE, INC. (HISTORIC ARCHIVES OF ROSEMARK AND ENVIRONS) for no monetary consideration.

