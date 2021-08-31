Debuts September 7th

SIRIUSXM will launch BILLBOARD LIVE, a new two-hour weekly live show about the most buzz-worthy moments in music today on its VOLUME Channel beginning TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th. BILLBOARD's Senior Editor LYNDSEY HAVENS and Hip-Hop Editor CARL LAMARRE will host the two-hour show, which will break down everything in popular music news. They will also play host to guests ranging from artists to industry executives, and explore the hitmakers of the moment, new album releases, the ins and outs of the charts, and the hottest festivals and tours of the season.

BILLBOARD LIVE will air on TUESDAYS, from 10a – Noon (ET) on SIRIUSXM’S VOLUME (channel 106), the talk channel where music is the conversation, along with topical companion playlists available on PANDORA.

BILLBOARD's Editorial Director HANNAH KARP said, “We couldn’t be more excited to launch BILLBOARD LIVE with SIRIUSXM to connect music lovers with our music-industry experts. With breaking news updates, in-depth conversations, and interviews with today’s most influential artists and tastemakers, our hosts will explain the trends and stories behind the music topping our charts.”

Executive Producer of SIRIUSXM’S VOLUME channel, ROGER COLETTI said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with BILLBOARD to bring our listeners the latest music news and breaking down the charts—from the top selling albums to the most streams—each week on Volume.”

