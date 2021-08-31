Clockwise from top left: Mason, Foisset, Hardesty and Tarleton

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has promoted four of its senior staff members. SVP/Artist Development SHANE TARLETON rises to EVP/Artist Development, reporting to EVP/GM BEN KLINE. VP/Streaming TIM FOISSET rises to SVP/Commercial Partnerships, also reporting to KLINE. VP/Strategic Marketing VICTORIA MASON rises to SVP/Strategic Marketing & Analysis, reporting to TARLETON. And Sr. Dir./Interactive Marketing BROOKE HARDESTY rises to VP/Interactive Marketing, reporting to MASON.

In his new role, FOISSET will be charged with maximizing marketing opportunities and revenue potential with WMN’s partners in streaming, digital retail, e-commerce and D2C. “TIM's knowledge of the marketplace is best in class,” said KLINE. “In this expanded role, he will have an even greater impact on the success of our artists and their music.”

TARLETON's Artist Development department comprises marketing and creative services as well as MASON’s full team. TARLETON began his career in artist management at TITLEY/SPALDING, after which he spent six years in the art department at RCA LABEL GROUP.

“SHANE has earned love and respect within the Country music community that is unmatched anywhere,” KLINE said. “His passion for the artists and their creative vision continues to help drive our decision making at the highest level.”

MASON oversees audience and fan development strategy via the touring, brand partnerships, analytics, interactive marketing and video strategy teams. WMN welcomed her to the team in 2011 after three years of experience at NIELSEN.

Said TARLETON, “TORIE [MASON] is a boss, simply put! She has diligently constructed a fan-focused interactive team that is world class and will lead our artists to new heights.”

HARDESTY and her team of five create tailored digital experiences ranging from live event activations to social media campaigns. Her previous roles include radio promotion at Christian record label WORD ENTERTAINMENT and account services at J&A integrated thinking.

“BROOKE has built a bright, bold, passionate team over the past few years, and it’s truly been an honor to work alongside her,” said MASON. “Her work ethic, creative prowess and killer marketing instinct continue to serve our artists each and every day.”

