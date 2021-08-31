Salk

MIKE SALK is returning to the lineup at BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN)/SEATTLE on SEPTEMBER 7th, taking over mornings 6-10a (PT). SALK, the station's former PD, hosted "BROCK & SALK" with BROCK HUARD in 2009-19 and has since hosted that show as a podcast, which will continue weekly along with the new morning show. Incumbent 7-10a hosts DANNY O'NEIL and PAUL GALLANT exit, and the midday show with JAKE HEAPS and STACY ROST is expanding by an hour to air 10a-2p.

“I am thrilled to have MIKE SALK on the air in morning drive," said SVP/Market Mgr. CATHY CANGIANO. “MIKE’s knowledge, experience and local relationships will no doubt provide the PACIFIC NORTHWEST sports community an entertaining and insightful show every morning.”

“We’re excited and fortunate to be able to add such a talented host back into our daily lineup,” said PD KYLE BROWN. “MIKE is a passionate, opinionated broadcaster with long-standing connections to SEATTLE’s teams and fans. With daily appearances from BrocK HUARD & JOHN CLAYTON and weekly interviews with PETE CARROLL, MATT HASSELBECK and JERRY DIPOTO, this show will be a can’t-miss destination for sports fans in the region.”

As for GALLANT, he posted his thoughts on TWITTER:

