Anthony Langone Joins Spotify’s Communications Team
by Phyllis Stark
ANTHONY LANGONE joins SPOTIFY as Manager/Content Communications, focusing on the company’s podcast series. He arrives from advertising agency MARBALOO, where he had been VP/Publicity, and remains based in NEW YORK.
LANGONE joined MARBALOO's NASHVILLE team in 2014, shifted to NEW YORK as Sr. Dir./Publicity in 2019 and was elevated to VP in 2020.
