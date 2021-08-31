Langone (Photo: LinkedIn)

ANTHONY LANGONE joins SPOTIFY as Manager/Content Communications, focusing on the company’s podcast series. He arrives from advertising agency MARBALOO, where he had been VP/Publicity, and remains based in NEW YORK.

LANGONE joined MARBALOO's NASHVILLE team in 2014, shifted to NEW YORK as Sr. Dir./Publicity in 2019 and was elevated to VP in 2020.

