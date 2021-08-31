Lori Lewis

“More than half of consumers would rather follow normal people on social media than celebrities, as they find the content they post more authentic, that is according to new research released by SAVANTA,” observed MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

“Nearly 9 in 10 consumers said they seek out authentic user-generated content before deciding to buy a product they’ve not personally tried before.

“The study also revealed that 80% of consumers think influencers & celebrities should be made to disclose whether photoshop or filters have been used on their posts.

“There’s no doubt unpolished is in – people are looking for content that feels more natural; people who feel more trustworthy.

“Brands openly embracing user-generated content – creating unofficial ambassadors with the audiences, are also more inviting.

“This brief but important study should be highly considered for every brand in the social space.”

