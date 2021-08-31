Canceled

Organizers of BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL have canceled the four-night event planned for this weekend in MANCHESTER, TN, due to intense rainfall from Tropical Depression IDA, which caused the festival grounds to become waterlogged.

Festival organizers said in a statement on TWITTER, "We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel BONNAROO. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas. We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the BONNAROO experience."

Festival organizers tweeted that "all tickets purchased through FRONT GATE TICKETS will be refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment."

« see more Net News