Charese Fruge, Lauren Thomas

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE discusses the ins and outs of airplay and plenty more with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE VP/National Promotion LAUREN "LT" THOMAS.

Talking about more than just the "hows" and "whys," THOMAS said, “The most challenging things I have faced in my career so far have come with great lessons. There is no growth without error or even criticism. I think the hardest part of this job is giving yourself grace. In this job it is guaranteed: You are going to hear ‘no’ more than ‘yes.’ You are going to have to make unpopular decisions - specifically in competitive situations. There will be misses and mistakes. The way to handle it is to learn from it. And maybe have a glass of wine.”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE relates a story about a woman in one of our many associated businesses. This week, find out about LAUREN THOMAS. Read her story here.

