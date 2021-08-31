-
In This Week's 'Women To Watch,' All Access' Charese Fruge Sits Down With Sony Music Nashville VP/National Promotion Lauren Thomas
by Tom Cunningham
September 1, 2021
In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE discusses the ins and outs of airplay and plenty more with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE VP/National Promotion LAUREN "LT" THOMAS.
Talking about more than just the "hows" and "whys," THOMAS said, “The most challenging things I have faced in my career so far have come with great lessons. There is no growth without error or even criticism. I think the hardest part of this job is giving yourself grace. In this job it is guaranteed: You are going to hear ‘no’ more than ‘yes.’ You are going to have to make unpopular decisions - specifically in competitive situations. There will be misses and mistakes. The way to handle it is to learn from it. And maybe have a glass of wine.”
