More Bills And Sabres

AUDACY Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO will continue as flagship radio station for the BUFFALO BILLS and BUFFALO SABRES under multiyear radio broadcast contract extensions with PEGULA SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnerships with the BILLS and SABRES to continue delivering premier gameday and supporting content,” said AUDACY/BUFFALO SVP/Market Mgr. TIM HOLLY. “These partnerships will allow WGR 550 to continue to serve as the home for everything fans need to stay up to date surrounding these two iconic franchises and we look forward to entertaining and informing our listeners throughout both teams’ seasons.”

“As the home for all BUFFALO sports fans, WGR is the right place for BILLS and SABRES game broadcasts and team content,” said PEGULA SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT EVP MARK PREISLER. “We’re pleased to continue our relationship with AUDACY and connect to our fans through WESTERN NEW YORK’s sports leader.”

WGR's BILLS game coverage includes three pregame shows, “BREAKFAST WITH THE BILLS FANTASY STYLE,” “BILLS GAME DAY,” and “COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF,” and two postgame shows, “BILLS NETWORK POSTGAME SHOW” and “THE OVERTIME SHOW.” The station also airs BILLS content with special guests on MONDAYS and FRIDAYS, including BILLS radio voice JOHN MURPHY on the morning "HOWARD AND JEREMY" show on both days and coach SEAN MCDERMOTT on FRIDAT mornings, while center ERIC WOOD (MONDAYS) and NFL analyst JOHN CLAYTON (THURSDAYS) will appear on the afternoon "SCHOPP AND BULLDOG" show.

SABRES coverage includes pregame and postgame shows, plus coach DON GRANATO on "HOWARD AND JEREMY" on TUESDAY mornings during the season and GM KEVYN ADAMS on "SCHOPP AND BULLDOG“ once a month.

