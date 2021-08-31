-
SVPP Billy Santiago Exits iHeartMedia/McAllen-Brownsville, TX
by Pete Jones
September 1, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Longtime iHEARTMEDIA/McALLEN-BROWNSVILLE, TX programming fixture BILLY SANTIAGO has exited his SVPP position. SANTIAGO is a 31-year veteran of radio in the RIO GRANDE VALLEY. Reach out to him at (956) 454-0043.
No word on who may be SANTIAGO's successor. The cluster includes Country KTEX, Top 40 KBFM (WILD 104), Hot AC KHKZ (KISS FM) and Sports KVNS (FOX SPORTS 1700).