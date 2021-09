Fuentes And Kicklighter

Programming changes at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/BOISE as Top 40 KSAS (103.5 KISS-FM) PD MIKEY FUENTES exits and, down the hall, Hot AC KCIX (MIX 106) afternoon host STEVE "KEKELUV" KICKLIGHTER has left the building.

No word on successors at either position.

