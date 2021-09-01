Big O

ORLANDO FRANKLIN has exited BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER to return to the NFL as an assistant coach for the SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS. The former DENVER BRONCOS offensive lineman has been co-hosting "ORLANDO AND SANDY" with SANDY CLOUGH on THE FAN for two years.

FRANKLIN tweeted that his "coaching internship with the 49ERS was a tremendous experience, and I was honored that Coach (KYLE) SHANAHAN offered me the opportunity to continue with the team this season. The chance to continue learning from Coach SHANAHAN while working closely with my father-in-law BOBBY TURNER was one I just couldn't pass up."

