Tony Banana And Enrique Santos

iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Cont. WZRM (RUMBA 97.7)/BOSTON has brought aboard TONY BANANA as PD/afternoon host and added ENRIQUE SANTOS for mornings. ENRIQUE SANTOS MORNING SHOW and TONY BANANA start following the LABOR DAY holiday (9/7).

BANANA arrives in BOSTON having programmed SBS Spanish Cont. WMEG (LA MEGA 106.9)/PUERTO RICO and INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTING R&B WQBS (MIX 107.7)/PUERTO RICO. BANANA also worked at UNIVISION/MIAMI.

SANTOS, who is also iHEARTLATINO-Chaiman/Creative, hosts the ENRIQUE SANTOS MORNING SHOW at iHEARTMEDIA stations across the U.S. SANTOS commented, "I’m incredibly psyched to bring our vibe to BOSTON mornings and add the voices of such an incredible and culturally rich city to our topics and family."

BANANA added, "Our music, Hispanic representation and the needs of the community are RUMBA's priority and I am excited and grateful to be able to serve our community through RUMBA."

iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON SVPP DYLAN SPRAGUE said, "We expect the BOSTON community to embrace ENRIQUE and TONY as they did RUMBA 97.7 when we launched earlier this summer. I am excited to watch the station grow as ENRIQUE and TONY entrench themselves in BOSTON’s Hispanic community."

