New Today

SIRIUSXM and SOUNDCLOUD have kicked off SOUNDCLOUD RADIO, a new limited-engagement hip-hop channel with the potential to expand music discovery. SOUNDCLOUD RADIO is to be curated to highlight both the biggest names in hip-hop plus new releases from emerging talent.

SOUNDCLOUD RADIO follows SOUNDCLOUD’s hip-hop music show on SIRIUSXM’s HIP-HOP NATION, THE LOOKOUT BY SOUNDCLOUD. The channel airs through SEPTEMBER 30th, available anytime online or on the SXM App. SOUNDCLOUD RADIO will be available on satellite and in vehicles, on channel 105 from SEPTEMBER 8 - 17.

Subscribers can checkout SOUNDCLOUD RADIO online, on-the-go with the SXM App, and on a variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with AMAZON ALEXA or the GOOGLE ASSISTANT, APPLE TV, PLAYSTATION, ROKU, SONOS speakers and more. You can go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen for more information.

« see more Net News