Circle Remembers 9/11

CIRCLE NETWORK is partnering with WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT (WWP) for “CIRCLE Remembers 9/11,” presented by WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The day of special programming will air from 8a to 10p (ET) on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th, and will feature performances from THE BACON BROTHERS, BILLY RAY CYRUS, BRAD PAISLEY, CARLY PEARCE, CHARLES ESTEN, CRAIG MORGAN, JIMMIE ALLEN, LAUREN ALAINA, LITTLE BIG TOWN, THE McCRARY SISTERS, MERCY ME, TRACE ADKINS, TRISHA YEARWOOD, VINCE GILL and more.

Among the planned programs are a three-hour morning show co-hosted by CIRCLE's BILL CODY featuring veterans and representatives from the WOULDED WARRIOR PROJECT recalling their experience on 9/11 and how that day influenced their military careers. From 6-8p, CIRCLE's BOBBY BONES will host "Songs From SEPTEMBER: The Music That Healed A Nation," where artists will recall the music that helped them manage those difficult times. From 8-10p, CIRCLE will air a special "OPRY Live" filled with special musical tributes from three 9/11 memorial sites: Ground Zero, the PENTAGON, and SHANKSVILLE (PA). The special, two-hour "OPRY Live" will also be livestreamed on CIRCLE ALL ACCESS’ TWITTER, FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE channels.

“The Country music community played an integral role in the healing process in the aftermath of 9/11 as it offered comfort through heartfelt lyrics and messages and helped bring those who were suffering together through the power of music," said CIRCLE NETWORK GM DREW REIFENBERGER. "We couldn’t be more proud to partner with WWP to bring the community together to remember all those lost and commemorate our many heroes."

“WWP is proud to partner with CIRCLE for this day of remembrance," said WWP CEO. Lt. Gen. (Ret.) MIKE LINNINGTON. "As we honor those who lost their lives in the terror attacks of 9/11, we must also remember the more than three million men and women who stepped forward to fight for us in the days, months and years that followed. A great deal will be said about the 'War on Terror' in the coming years, but most importantly, we owe our veterans more than a debt of gratitude for their service and sacrifice. They fought bravely for our country, for the vulnerable, and for each other. Their service and sacrifice are not forgotten. We stand together to remember all who died and all who served."

